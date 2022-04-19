Ukrainian negotiator says talks with Russia have become more complicated

The negotiation process with Russia to end the war has become much more complicated following Russia’s war crimes in the cities of Bucha and Mariupol and town of Volnovaha, the top Ukrainian negotiator and adviser to Ukraine’s president said Monday.

Mykhailo Podolyak made the comments while speaking to Ukraine’s Channel 24.

Noting that Ukraine demanded that Russia open a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol to Berdiansk, he said Russia rejected this.

Civilized dialogue with Russia is not possible, he added.

At least 2,072 civilians have been killed and 2,818 injured in Ukraine so far in the war, according to UN estimates, with the true figure believed to be much higher.

More than 4.9 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with over 7 million more internally displaced, said the UN refugee agency.