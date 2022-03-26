Ukrainian president calls for ‘meaningful … fair’ talks

Ukraine’s president said Saturday that negotiations with Russia were necessary, however, they had to be result-oriented and fair for Ukrainians.

“Talk is necessary: Meaningful. Urgent. Fair. For the sake of the result, not for the sake of the delay,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a statement on Telegram.

“Ukrainian sovereignty must be guaranteed. Ukraine’s territorial integrity must be ensured. That is, the conditions must be fair. And the Ukrainian people will not accept others,” he added.

Ukrainian armed forces have inflicted heavy blows on the Russian army, according to the president, who noted the death toll of Russian servicemen has exceeded 16,000.

Russia began its war on Feb. 24. It has been met with international outrage, with the EU, US, and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,081 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,707 injured, according to UN estimates, while noting that the true figure is likely far higher.

More than 3.7 million Ukrainians have also fled to neighboring countries, with over 6.5 million displaced inside the country, according to the UN refugee agency.