Ukrainian president extends martial law by 30 days

Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved legislation extending the period of wartime in Ukraine by 30 days from March 26, said a statement by the Ukrainian parliament.

Zelenskyy announced martial law across the country on Feb. 24.

According to UN estimates, at least 902 civilians have been killed and around 1,459 injured in Ukraine since Russia launched a war on its western neighbor on Feb. 24.

The UN has said the real figures are likely to be much higher as conditions on the ground make verification difficult.

UN data shows over 3.38 million refugees have fled from Ukraine since the war began, with more than 2 million taken in by neighboring Poland, close to 530,000 by Romania, and over 362,000 by Moldova.

Some 6.5 million are estimated to be internally displaced in the country.

Güncelleme Tarihi: 21 Mart 2022, 18:56