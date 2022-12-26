Ukrainian president, Indian premier discuss G-20 presidency, peace formula

Ukraine's president discussed New Delhi's G-20 presidency and Ukraine's peace formula to end the war with Russia in a phone conversation on Monday with India's prime minister.

"I had a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wished a successful G-20 presidency. It was on this platform that I announced the peace formula and now I count on India's participation in its implementation. I also thanked (Modi) for humanitarian aid and support in the UN," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

Zelenskyy's peace formula, which consists of 10 conditions, were laid out at the latest G-20 summit in Indonesia, with its final step being which is signing a peace accord.

It also focuses on issues such as nuclear safety, food and energy security, and Russia's military withdrawal from Ukraine.

India officially commenced its G-20 presidency after Indonesia President Joko Widodo handed over the post previsously held by his country to New Delhi during the bloc's Nov. 15-16 summit on the island of Bali.