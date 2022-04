The Ukrainian president on Tuesday submitted to the parliament a bill to extend martial law in the country.

The Approval of the Decree of the President of Ukraine "On Extension of Martial Law in Ukraine" is listed on the Ukrainian parliament, Verkhovna Rada's website under the section Draft Laws.

Martial law in Ukraine was declared by Zelenskyy on Feb. 24, when Russia launched its war on Ukraine. It was first extended in March for a period of 30 days, and is set to end on April 25.