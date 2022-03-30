Ukrainian president urges Norway to impose 'stronger' sanctions on Russia

Ukraine’s president urged the Norwegian parliament on Wednesday for more sanctions on Russia as Moscow’s war on Kyiv enters its 35th day.

“The sanctions are the only means of urging Russia to look for peace,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Norway's parliament via video link.

“I'm sure that the country that is awarding the Nobel prize on the annual basis understands more than any other country what peace means and how much do we need it,” Zelenskyy added, referring to the coveted peace prize which is awarded by a five-member committee appointed by the Norwegian parliament.

Calling for “sanction packages” introduced weekly, Zelenskyy said: “The stronger the sanctions packages are going to be, the faster we will bring back the pace.”

Noting that he is “grateful to Norway for joining” the EU sanctions,” he also called on Norwegians as well as European companies “not to be helping this war machine which has already destroyed and killed thousands of our people and destroyed dozens of cities.”

He also asked for a ban on Russian vessels using European ports.

Energy cooperation between Ukraine, Norway

Zelenskyy noted dialogue between Kyiv and Oslo regarding the supply of gas for the next heating season.

He said the EU is among “the most reliable suppliers of energy resources around the world.”

“The trust for Norway has always been as big as possible and this is drastically different from how Russia behaves as they supply their energy resources.”

“You can make a decisive contribution to the energy security of Europe by providing the necessary resources both for the countries of the European Union and for Ukraine,” he added.

Russia's war on Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, has drawn international outrage, with the EU, US, and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,179 civilians have been killed and 1,860 have been injured in Ukraine, with the true figure likely to be much higher, according to the UN.

More than 4 million Ukrainians have also fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.