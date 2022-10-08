UN body adopts motion to appoint human rights investigator for Russia

A UN human rights body on Friday passed a motion to appoint an investigator on alleged human rights abuses in Russia on Friday.

On the last day of the 51st Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, the bill to appoint a "special rapporteur" to examine human rights in Russia was passed with 17 votes in favor and six against.

Moreover, the council also adopted a bill on the human rights situation in Afghanistan with 29 votes in favor and three against.

On Thursday, the council voted against a motion to hold a debate on alleged abuses in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

It voted 19-17 against holding a debate on human rights in Xinjiang, with 11 nations abstaining.