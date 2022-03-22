UN chief says 'absurd war' in Ukraine has no winners, time to end conflict

The "absurd war" in Ukraine has no winners and it is time to end the conflict, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday.

Speaking at a news briefing, the UN chief said 10 million Ukrainians have been forced from their homes and are on the move due to the invasion launched by Russia one month ago and added the war is "going nowhere, fast".

"This war is unwinnable. Sooner or later, it will have to move from the battlefield to the peace table. This is inevitable," Guterres told reporters.

"Continuing the war in Ukraine is morally unacceptable, politically indefensible and militarily nonsensical. What I said from this podium almost one month ago should be even more evident to all today," said the UN chief.

He noted that Ukraine cannot be conquered city by city, street by street, house by house, "the only outcome to all this is more suffering, more destruction, and more horror as far as the eye can see."

"By any measure – by even the shrewdest calculation -- it is time to stop the fighting and give peace a chance. It is time to end this ghastly absurd war," he added.

Russia's war against Ukraine, which began Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 925 civilians have been killed during the war in Ukraine and nearly 1,500 others have been injured, according to the UN's tally.

The international body warns, however, that the true toll is "considerably higher."

More than 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine amid Russian attacks, according to the UN refugee agency.