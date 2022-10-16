UN chief sends condolences to Türkiye for deadly coal mine blast

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres send his condolences to Türkiye late Saturday following a mine explosion in northern Türkiye that killed at least 41 people.

“The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the loss of life caused by the explosion at a coal mine in Amasra, Türkiye,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

“He sends his condolences to the families of the victims as well as the Government and people of the Republic of Türkiye,” it added.

At least 110 miners were working in the shaft when the explosion occurred late Friday.

Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said initial findings indicate that the blast was caused by firedamp, an explosive mixture of flammable gases in mines.