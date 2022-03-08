UN death toll in Ukraine since Russian war began rises to 474, likely much higher

The United Nations human rights office said Tuesday that the number of civilians killed in Ukraine after the Russian invasion has climbed to 474 with 861 injured, with the real toll likely much higher.

“From 4 am on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 12 midnight on 7 March 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 1,335 civilian casualties in the country,” said the statement.

In the separatist Donetsk and Luhansk regions there were 545 casualties, with 96 people killed and 449 injured, it added.

“Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes,” said the UN office.

The office said it believes that the real casualty figures are considerably higher, especially in the government-controlled territory and especially in recent days.

It said the flow of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed, and many reports are still pending corroboration.

Russia's war on Ukraine has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow, and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

Some 2 million people have also fled to neighboring countries, the UN refugee agency said.