UN Libya adviser hails ‘fruitful’ talks in Ankara

The UN secretary-general's special adviser on Libya said she held “fruitful” talks with Turkish officials on developments in Libya.

Stephanie Williams held talks in Ankara on Friday with Turkiye's Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal and Special Envoy Can Dizdar.

“We compared notes on political developments in Libya, the electoral process and options for the way forward,” Williams said.

The UN envoy noted that the officials agreed during the talks “on the importance of a coherent and inclusive regional and international support to Libya which builds on progress of the ongoing intra-Libyan dialogue.”

They also “stressed the need to reinforce the spirit of compromise among Libyan actors for the collective good of the country,” she added.

Libya’s presidential election was scheduled to take place on Dec. 24 last year under a UN roadmap, but the polls were postponed. No new date for the vote has yet been agreed.

Libyan rival parties have been in disagreement over the voting timetable for the presidential and parliamentary elections to be held simultaneously or one after the other.

Libyans hope that the upcoming elections will contribute to ending the armed conflict that has plagued the oil-rich country for years.