UN Security Council’s body calls for 'zero tolerance' toward terrorism

The UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee on Saturday called for “zero tolerance” toward terrorism.

In a special meeting held in India, the committee also expressed concern over the increased use of new and emerging technologies for terrorism purposes.

The meeting was attended by representatives of 15 member countries of the UN Security Council and global counter-terror experts.

The committee reaffirmed that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group.

“The council (committee) notes with concern the increased use, in a globalized society, by terrorists and their supporters of Internet and other information and communications technologies, including social media platforms, for terrorist purposes, such as for recruitment and incitement to commit terrorist acts, as well as for the financing, planning, and preparation of their activities,” said a statement by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

The UN committee stressed the need to effectively counter the ways that the Daesh/ISIS and al-Qaeda terror groups and their affiliates use their narratives to incite and recruit others to commit terrorist acts.