US, Bulgaria begin 6-month joint military drill

Military exercises have kicked off in southern Bulgaria, will end on June 30, says Bulgarian Defense Ministry.

Bulgarian and US forces have started a joint military exercise that will run for over six months, the Bulgarian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Drills have been launched at the Novo Selo military facility in southern Bulgaria and will end on June 30, the ministry said in a statement.

American M2A3 armored vehicles and M1A2 Abrams tanks, along with various helicopters and other military vehicles, will be part of the drills.

Shooting training and military helicopter training flights are also included in the exercises, the statement added.

