US calls for credible, rapid conclusion of Somali elections

US remains committed to supporting peace, stability in Somalia, says State Department spokesman Ned Price.

The US on Sunday called for the credible and rapid conclusion of elections in Somalia, saying it is "deeply concerned" by the continuing delays.

"It is imperative that Somalia’s national and Federal Member State leaders swiftly conclude credible, transparent and inclusive parliamentary and presidential elections and address concerns in an open and acceptable manner," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

He added that the US remains committed to supporting peace and stability in the country.

