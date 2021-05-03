US concerned over removal of top judges in El Salvador

The US voiced "deep" concern over the removal of El Salvador's attorney general and judges of the country's Supreme Court.

"We have deep concerns about El Salvador’s democracy, in light of the National Assembly’s vote to remove constitutional court judges," Vice President Kamala Harris said late Sunday on Twitter.

"An independent judiciary is critical to a healthy democracy – and to a strong economy," Harris continued.

Her remarks came a day after the parliament of the Central American country met Saturday to vote on a motion to remove all five judges from the constitutional chamber of the Supreme Court.

President Nayib Bukele's New Ideas party and its allies, 64, voted in favor of the motion, while 19 opposition lawmakers voted against it and one abstained.

Later, in a separate vote, lawmakers approved the removal of Attorney General Raul Melara from office.

AA