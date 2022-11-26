US deploys MQ-9 Reaper drones to Greece

The US has deployed eight MQ-9 Reaper drones to Greece for one year, according to Pentagon.

The drones have been deployed to Larissa Air Base, Anadolu Agency has learned.

The confirmation came after reports in Greek media said the drones and their support personnel were stationed on Nov. 12.

The deployment was conducted as part of an agreement signed on Nov. 1 between the US European Command (EUCOM) and the Greek army under the US-Greece Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement.

The Greek military said that the deployment was part of efforts to improve cooperation with allied forces and would "contribute to NATO's interoperability and deterrence."