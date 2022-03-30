US intends to provide Ukraine with further $500M in aid, Biden tells Zelenskyy

US President Biden told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday that the US intends to provide Ukraine with $500 million in direct budgetary aid, according to the White House.

Biden and Zelenskyy spoke during a telephone call about the ongoing work by the US and its allies to deliver military, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and to impose severe costs on Russia for its war on Ukraine.

"The leaders discussed how the United States is working around the clock to fulfill the main security assistance requests by Ukraine, the critical effects those weapons have had on the conflict, and continued efforts by the United States with allies and partners to identify additional capabilities to help the Ukrainian military defend its country," the White House said in a statement.

Biden also reviewed additional sanctions and humanitarian assistance announced last week and Zelenskyy updated the US president on the status of Ukraine’s negotiations with Russia, it said.

Russia's war on Ukraine, which began Feb. 24, has drawn international outrage, with the EU, US, and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,189 civilians have been killed and 1,901 have been injured in Ukraine, with the true figure likely to be much higher, according to the UN.

More than 4 million Ukrainians have also fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.