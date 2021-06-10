US, Pakistan navies hold joint drill

The US and Pakistani navies held a joint military drill in the North Arabian Sea, a Pakistan Navy statement said on Thursday.

The drill Passage Exercise, involving various seamanship and warfare drills, was conducted during the visit of the US Navy’s USS Monterey (CG-61).

During the drill, naval officials from both countries discussed professional issues.

“Pakistan Navy and US Navy are working together to ensure safe and secure maritime environment in the region,” the statement added.

The visit, it added, will further strengthen relations between both the navies.

Pakistan Navy has also participated in Coalition Maritime Campaign Plan since 2004 and is presently undertaking regional maritime security patrols to ensure safe and secure seas for the common cause of peace and stability in the region, the statement said.

AA