US, Polish defense chiefs discuss Russia-Ukraine crisis

The US and Polish defense chiefs on Friday discussed a range of issues including the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

"I had a very productive meeting today with Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak on Russia’s military activities around Ukraine," US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a tweet.

"We look forward to increasing our interoperability through Poland’s acquisition of M1A2 Abrams tanks, which will enhance NATO’s deterrence efforts," he added.

"In response to Poland's formal request in July of 2021, Secretary (of State Antony) Blinken and I have relayed our intent to Congress to offer Poland the opportunity to acquire 250 M1A2 Abrams main battle tanks," Austin said at a news conference following talks in Warsaw.

Austin said the tanks were the latest version of the Abrams and would "provide Poland with a highly-advanced tank capability."

"It will also strengthen our interoperability with the Polish armed forces, boosting the credibility of our combined deterrence efforts and those of our other NATO Allies," he added.