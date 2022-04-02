US president wishes Muslims 'Ramadan Kareem'

US President Joe Biden marked the beginning of Ramadan on Friday in a statement in which he said "this sacred month is a time for reflection and spiritual growth."

"(First lady) Jill and I extend our best wishes to Muslim communities here in the United States and around the world on the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan," he said. "Communities come together to practice forgiveness and resilience, to show compassion and generosity of spirit to those in need, of giving, and to celebrate the many blessings of life with loved ones," he said.

The US president said "we must also continue" efforts to stand with those who are suffering and vulnerable around the world, and those facing persecution or hardship.

"As the Holy Qur’an teaches, ‘whoever does even an atom’s weight of good will see its results,'" said Biden.

The US will also speak out for human rights, including for Uyghurs in China, Rohingya in Burma and other Muslim communities all over the world, he said.

"From the Biden family to yours, and from the People’s House to your own homes, Jill and I wish you and your loved ones a blessed and prosperous month. Ramadan Kareem!" he added.