US repatriates Guantanamo prisoner to Algeria

Algerian prisoner Sufyan Barhumi was transferred from the US Guantanamo Bay prison to Algeria, the Pentagon confirmed.

In a statement, the Pentagon said the transfer of Barhumi, who was held in Guantanamo for over 20 years, was part of US efforts to reduce the number of prisoners in the detention camp in order to close it eventually.

“The United States values ​​the readiness of Algeria and other partners in support ongoing US efforts towards a deliberate and thorough process focused on responsible reduction of detainee population and eventually closing of the Guantanamo Bay facility,” it added.

There was no comment from the Algerian authorities on the report.

Barhumi's release was approved in 2016, but the Algerian national remained incarcerated due to undisclosed concerns during the Trump administration.

He was captured in Pakistan in 2002 and was sent to Guantanamo. However, he was not charged for being affiliated with al-Qaeda or Taliban but associated with various extremist groups.

Currently, there are 18, out of 37 held in Guantanamo, are eligible for repatriation or resettlement to third countries.

Barhumi was the third to be transferred from Guantanamo since President Joe Biden assumed office in a goal of closing it.