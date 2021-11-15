US top diplomat to begin 1st official visit to sub-Saharan Africa

The US secretary of state will begin his first official visit to sub-Saharan Africa on Monday to underscore "the depth and breadth" of the country's relationships with African partners.

According to the US State Department, Antony Blinken "will advance U.S.-Africa collaboration on shared global priorities, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic and building back to a more inclusive global economy, combatting the climate crisis, revitalizing our democracies, and advancing peace and security."

He will first visit Kenya to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Raychelle Omamo.

Regional security developments in Ethiopia, Somalia, and Sudan will be addressed, among other issues.

The trip will be followed by visits to Nigeria and Senegal, and end on Saturday.