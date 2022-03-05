Volodymyr Zelenskyy urges Europeans not to stay silent on Russia’s war against Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged European demonstrators Friday to not stay silent against Russia’s war against his country.

“Take on streets to show support for Ukraine’s struggle and undertakings,” he said in an address via video conference to pro-Ukrainian rallies in seven different European capitals, including Georgia’s Tbilisi, Paris and Lyon in France, Slovakia’s Bratislava, Frankfurt in Germany, Lithuania’s Vilnius and Czech’s Prague.

Stressing Ukraine’s struggle is important for Europe, Zelenskyy said the country’s victory would be a victory of the free world.

It would be the victory of light over darkness and freedom over slavery, he said.

“If we win, we will be prosperous as much as Europe is. And Europe will be more peaceful owing to this glorious victory,” said Zelenskyy.

Pro-Ukrainian rally in Georgian capital of Tbilisi

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili reiterated support to Ukraine while delivering a speech to the rally in the capital, Tbilisi, via video conference.

“It is Georgia’s honor to stand with Ukraine that is now giving a fight for freedom, independence as well as the future of Europe,” she said.

Following Ukraine’s fast-track application for EU membership on Tuesday, Georgia submitted its application Wednesday.

Georgians have held rallies in the capital and other cities since Russia attacked Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The attacks have been met by outrage from the international community, with the EU, UK, and US implementing a range of economic sanctions on Russia.

According to UN figures, at least 331 civilians have been killed and 675 injured in Ukraine since the start of the war.

More than 1.2 million people have also fled to neighboring countries, according to the UN refugee agency.

In the second round of peace talks Thursday between Moscow and Kyiv, the two sides agreed to create humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians and food and medicine deliveries.