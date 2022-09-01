Vostok-2022 military drill starts in Russia.

The opening ceremony of the strategic command and staff exercises "Vostok-2022" took place on Wednesday at the Sergeyevsky training ground in Russia's Primorsky Krai, the country's Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

Tens of thousands of servicemen from 14 countries take part in the exercise that engages thousands of pieces of equipment that are performing combat training tasks at nine training grounds, deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Evkurov said, speaking at the ceremony.

"Joint exercises of a coalition of states help to develop a common understanding of the organization of the training of troops, their management and interaction at the operational and tactical levels, strengthen friendship and combat camaraderie between military personnel," he said.

The active phase of the drill will take place on Sept. 1-7 with the participation of over 50,000 servicemen, 5,000 military equipment, including 140 aircraft and 60 vessels.

Apart from the representatives of different armies, the military personnel of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization take part in the exercises.