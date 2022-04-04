War map changes as Russian forces withdraw from some Ukrainian cities

The map of the Russia-Ukraine war has changed as Russian forces withdrew from some cities and the Ukrainian army reclaimed control of several regions, while the war entered its 40th day on Monday.

The situation on the war field has slightly changed amid claims that the “Russian army is not able to advance in Ukraine," along with the Ukrainian army reclaiming some territory and Moscow announcing that the “first stage of the special military operation has been accomplished."

The entire Kyiv region, including Irpin, Bucha, and Hostomel, was retaken from Russian forces, according to statements issued by Ukrainian authorities and official institutions.

Conducting combing operations to clear the regions of landmines, the Ukrainian army does not allow civilians to access the "liberated areas." Officials estimate that the landmine removal process will take at least 10 days.

The northern city of Chernihiv bore the brunt of the war's devastation. Around 70% of the buildings in Chernihiv, where Russian soldiers have withdrawn, are damaged.

The Russian army is also withdrawing its troops from the Sumy region, where fierce clashes took place.

War shifting to eastern, southern cities

The Russian army reportedly relocated its forces to the eastern and southern regions after withdrawing from the vicinity of Kyiv and northern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Kherson region in southern Ukraine and the territories in the country's east along Russia's border are still controlled by the Russian forces.

As the war enters its 40th day, the Russian army launched a missile attack from the sea on an oil refinery and fuel depots in the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa.

The Russian army also launched artillery and missile attacks on the Ternopil, Mykolaiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

Also, in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, fierce fighting has been reported, with the Ukrainian army claiming to have inflicted losses on the Russian army in Kharkiv.

The Ukrainian army continues its resistance against Russian forces in the besieged city of Mariupol. Although the Russians claimed that they are in control of the city center, the Kyiv administration asserts that the city is still being defended.

More than 100,000 citizens are said to be waiting for evacuation from Mariupol, which has been bombarded for weeks.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which started on Feb. 24, has met international outrage with the EU, US, and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,417 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 2,038 injured, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.

More than 4.2 million Ukrainians have also fled to neighboring countries, with millions more displaced inside the country, according to the UN refugee agency.