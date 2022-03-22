'We need to stop this war as soon as possible,' Zelenskyy tells Italian parliament

The Ukrainian president on Tuesday said Russia’s war in the country must be ended immediately.

"We need to stop this war as soon as possible, we need to take enemy troops out of Ukraine," Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the Italian parliament.

He thanked Italy and other countries for hosting Ukrainian people who have fled the war.

In his address via video link, Zelenskyy reiterated that Ukraine has never sought to start or to be in war. He said "just one person" must be stopped to save millions, implying Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia's war against Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, has been roundly denounced by the international community and has been met with biting Western and allied sanctions and export controls. The economic fallout has been exacerbated by an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 925 civilians have been killed during the war in Ukraine and nearly 1,500 others have been injured, according to the UN's tally.

The international body warns, however, that the true toll is "considerably higher."

Over 3.5 million people have so far fled Ukraine amid Russian attacks, according to the UN refugee agency.