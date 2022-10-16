World extends condolences over deadly coal mine blast in Türkiye

Türkiye received messages of condolence from around the world on Saturday over a coal mine blast in the northern Bartin province that killed at least 41 people.

At least 110 miners were working in the shaft when the explosion occurred on Friday evening.

According to Energy Minister Fatih Donmez, initial findings indicate the blast was caused by firedamp, an explosive mixture of flammable gases in mines.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who visited the incident site in Amasra district, said the search and rescue operations had been completed, and an investigation is underway.

He said support will be immediately extended to the wounded workers, as well as the families of those who lost their lives.

"Please accept our deepest condolences regarding the tragic consequences of the accident," Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message to Erdogan.

Putin conveyed his sadness and support to the families and relatives of the injured, wishing for a speedy recovery.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also conveyed his condolences to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives, and wished recovery to the wounded.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said “our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families and the Turkish people."

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Nechirvan Barzani, head of northern Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government, also sent messages to Erdogan, conveying condolences to the victims’ families and loved ones, and wishing speedy recovery to the wounded miners.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid said “Israel stands with Türkiye in the aftermath of the horrible tragedy," adding that he conveyed to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu “our condolences to the victims’ families and wishes for a speedy recovery for the wounded.”

“I also offered Israel’s assistance at this difficult time,” he said on Twitter, sharing emojis of Turkish and Israeli flags.

Condolences poured in from the foreign ministries of Pakistan, Oman, Jordan, Serbia, Bulgaria, Egypt, Afghanistan, Iraq, and UAE as well.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he "learned with deep sadness" the news that a mining explosion occurred in the Amasra district of Bartin.

"I offer my condolences to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” Zelenskyy said on Twitter in Turkish.

Sympathies were also expressed by the embassies of Ukraine, Italy, the UK, US, China, Greece, and France in Ankara.

Addressing Cavusoglu, top French diplomat Catherine Colonna tweeted "sincere condolence for the tragic loss of so many lives in Bartin. My sympathies go out to the families of the victims.”

Meanwhile, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said “Greece is ready to send immediate support to assist in the search and rescue efforts.”

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, North Macedonia’s Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics, Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Sweden’s Foreign Minister Ann Linde also issued condolence statements for the families and loved ones of the victims and wished a quick recovery to the injured.

European Council President Charles Michel expressed sadness over the incident on Twitter. “Saddened by the tragic loss of life in the #Bartin coal mine in Turkiye,” Michel wrote.

“My sympathies go out to the families who have lost loved ones, and to the entire community as they come together in this moment of grief. Every best wish to the survivors and rescue workers,” he added.

Marija Pejcinovic Buric, the secretary-general of the Strasbourg-based Council of Europe, said on Twitter, she was "deeply saddened" by the mine explosion in Türkiye, and offered "sincere condolences to the people and to the leadership of Türkiye."

In his condolence note, Oliver Varhelyi, the European commissioner for neighborhood and enlargement, said "We stand ready to help Türkiye."

“The explosion in a mine in Bartin, Turkey has caused a terrible loss of life and many injuries,” said British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. “My thoughts, and those of the UK, are with all those affected by this awful tragedy. Türkiye remains a strong partner and ally on the world stage.”

Algeria, Yemen, Bahrain, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Libya, Bosnia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Albania, Kosovo, Slovenia, Austria, Germany, Malta, Finland, Spain, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Gine Bissau, Sweden, Saudi Arabia and Chile also expressed condolences in separate messages.

