Zelenskyy calls Bucha killings 'genocide', vows to bring those responsible to justice

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared that the killings of civilians in Ukraine's Bucha city are tantamount to "genocide," and that those responsible should be held accountable.

He did, however, emphasize the importance of maintaining diplomatic channels.

Zelenskyy spoke with local journalists about the Russian strikes, his possible meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the current state of affairs in his country.

The Ukrainian president stated that the Bucha killings could be deemed genocide and that the country will do everything possible to bring those responsible to justice. However, he stressed that the developments there should not obstruct the road to the negotiations.

In order to avoid losing Ukrainian territories and find a way out of the war, he urged that Kyiv and Moscow find an opportunity to discuss their differences at the presidential level.

Zelenskyy, however, said a meeting with Putin is not quite possible.

In response to a question about the role of guarantor, he stated that no country has yet firmly offered a "100% " guarantee commitment.

Ukraine refuses to believe in the guarantees issued by Russia, which might return to Ukraine despite the fact that the two nations signed a powerful agreement, the Ukrainian president said, adding that this made it essential for Ukraine to develop a state capable of defending itself.

As for joining NATO, Zelenskyy said Ukraine has not been offered to join the alliance and that it is unlikely to happen anytime soon, prompting the Kyiv administration to build security guarantees that would protect Ukrainians.

The Ukrainian president also noted that his country made a proposal to Russia to settle the issue of Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, through diplomatic efforts.