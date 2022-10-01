Zelenskyy thanks Biden for approving $12.3B aid for Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday thanked his US counterpart Joe Biden for signing a bill that will provide more than $12 billion in additional funding for Ukraine.

"Thank you President Biden for signing into law $12.35 bln in supplemental support for Ukraine. The day before, the bill was backed by both houses of US Congress," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

Biden passed a stopgap spending bill on Friday that includes billions of dollars in military and economic aid to Ukraine

"We appreciate this powerful act of solidarity of the US people with Ukraine. And the bicameral and bipartisan support of our state," he added.

The law will provide Ukraine with both "powerful" direct budget aid and funding for defense initiatives, he said, adding: "This help is more important today than ever. We must continue to jointly oppose the aggression of the Russian Federation!"